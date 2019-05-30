Music and television mogul Russell Simmons may have moved to Indonesia to find peace, but in August he may be headed back to a California court to address ongoing allegations of sexual misconduct.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, earlier this month the industry veteran made a sworn statement under penalty of perjury in a civil suit brought on by an anonymous Jane Doe.

“I am horrified at the false allegations made against me in the Complaint,” he stated. “I do not know and I have never heard of Plaintiff. Her allegation that I committed sexual battery and threatened to rape her son is absurd, shameful, and untrue. I have never had non-consensual sex with Plaintiff or anyone else.”

The details of the declaration were made public this week after the Def Jam co-founder was able to convince a judge to hold a summary judgment hearing on August 15th, which is six months earlier than when it was originally scheduled.

Attorney Douglas Mastroianni is representing the Jane Doe who filed the suit in March 2018. His client alleges she was attending a rap concert with her son in 1988 when Simmons approached her with an invitation to come backstage. They duo took him up on the offer without incident. However, later during an after party at a nightclub, Simmons allegedly asked her to come with him to a hotel room while he retrieved something. Doe claims that once they were in the room, Simmons made threats, threw her on the bed and raped her.

The lawsuit is asking for $10 million in punitive damages, but Simmons’ attorney Patricia Glaser is calling for an end to the case based on a two-year statute of limitations for a sexual battery. Mastroianni has been adamantly fighting these attempts and in April argued that Simmons was attempting to exploit a procedural loophole to avoid having to actually deny the sexual assault.

