A Southern California community is reeling after gunfire claimed the life of a beloved basketball coach who was killed right in front of his 13-year-old son.

On June 1, Claudell Walter, 38 was slain outside of his home in Menifee, as he exited from his car, KABC reports. His son, who was sitting a few feet away as his father was senselessly murdered, was not injured.

“He was a big, gentle giant, nonconfrontational,” said Walter’s brother-in-law DaShaun Thomas. “He was just about his kids, his family and helping people achieve their goals.”

An investigation is underway by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department to find the killers, KTLA reports.

Walters was reportedly coming home from coaching his team. He was a staple on his community who co-founded DTermined Athletics with Thomas to support young athletes.

The organization released an emotional Facebook post, which reads in part:

“With heavy hearts, Our DTermined Family has suffered a huge lost. We lost the anchor of our program. Coach Claudell Walter lost his life to senseless violence in front of his own home. Coach Claudell was coming home from a typical Saturday competing with his team, when a gunman ran up and shot him before he got out of his car. We are very saddened by this, because of his impact on our program, and athletes from all over the world. He was very passionate and always had a smile on his face.”



The sheriff’s department is seeking information about the murder and anyone with information is urged to contact (951) 210-1000 or (951) 955-2777.

