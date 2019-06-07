A woman who called police on two Black women, falsely accusing them of trying to break into residences in Charlotte, N.C., pleaded guilty during a court appearance Wednesday.

Susan Westwood who was dubbed “SouthPark Susan” was sentenced to a year of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay court costs for harassing sisters Leisa and Mary Garris, who live in the residential complex, last October. The women were waiting for AAA in the parking lot to get a jumpstart when Westwood began to bother them,” Charlotte station WBTV reported.

“Hi, how are you? I’m white, I’m beautiful, I’m hot … This is Myers Park, South Park, b—-. Why are you up in here hanging out?” Westwood ranted in a cellphone video that went viral, also boasting about her yearly salary. She also stammered and appeared to be intoxicated.

Westwood then threatened to display a gun saying she’d “bring out [her] concealed weapon.” The women called police twice to report the harassment. Then she called 911 and reported to the dispatcher she would pay $2,500 “to get them out of here.”

“They are actually people that I’ve never seen here before. They are African-American,” she says during the call. “They’ve been hanging out here for a while. And they’ve been photographing me because I think they want to try and get me. But they’ve been going into that apartment … We need to get them out of here. They don’t belong here.”

#livingwhileBlack in America, my Godmom was harassed in Charlotte, NC (South Park) by a drunk White woman for standing at her car, at her complex, waiting for AAA over the weekend pic.twitter.com/7wedGd0m4P — Stace Thee Stallion (@_StaceeJ) October 26, 2018

Westwood was later charged with abusing the 911 system and two counts of simple assault.

In addition to her sentence, Westwood must also attend community support meetings and “any after-care alcohol programs recommended as a result of her substance abuse assessment.”

In addition she must “actively participate” attend meetings of the White People Caucus – which works to “examine and deconstruct internalized racial superiority and develop a deeper awareness of the power and privilege.”

Westwood is also required to appear at a Race Matters for Juvenile Justice conference but cannot connect with the victims unless it is “in the realm of a therapeutic or legal setting.”

She has since been fired from her job and was evicted from her apartment.