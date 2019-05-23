Kanye West is apparently trying to show the world he’s getting more in tune with his spiritual side by the day. After the birth of his fourth child, Psalm, the “Jesus Walks” rapper recently revealed he wants to become an ordained minister, according to InTouchWeekly.

West, 41, has been recently known for holding weekly gospel-flavored “Sunday Services”, but now it looks like he wants to take it up a notch.

“Kanye is convinced that his calling in life is now gospel and spreading the word of God,” a Keeping Up With The Kardashians source told Radar Online. “He has always been a man of faith, but he has taken it to a whole new level now.”

The source also revealed that the couple already planned to name their new child name “Psalm” from the beginning.

“There was never another name choice,” the source said. “Their baby was named Psalm before he was even conceived, and they are loving the strong biblical reference.”

Although many have their own views about West’s spiritual journey and services, his wife, Kim Kardashian West, has been by his side showing her full support. She gave late night TV host, Jimmy Kimmel a more inside scoop of her husband’s services on his show back in April.

“There’s no praying, there’s no sermon, no word, just music and just a feeling — and it’s Christian,” Kardashian West said. “It’s more of a healing experience. It’s so emotional. A musical experience that is pretty moving. There’s a choir, there’s gospel music.”

The would-be rapper turned minister may also be appearing on a tv screen very soon.

A source told In Touch Weekly in April, that West “wants to telecast [Sunday Services], so the whole world can watch, and he wants Kim by his side. Kanye wants to spread the word. He says there’s a huge demand for the services, the musicians he assembles and his message of peace and family, which he says is healing and uplifting.”

