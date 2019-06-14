Pop singer Miley Cyrus is apologizing after a YouTube personality called her out for past remarks that some considered racially insensitive.

The dustup erupted after YouTuber Kenya Wilson posted a video about Cyrus saying that the envelop pushing celeb was a “problematic fav” because of her 2013 album Bangerz and because of a 2017 interview she gave to Billboard.

In the interview, Cyrus, 26, said she was done with rap lyrics that she felt promoted materialism and misogyny. In As Told by Kenya, Wilson offers commentary on pop culture.

“I can’t listen to it anymore,” the singer told the magazine. “That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my ….,” she told the interviewer. “I’m so not into that.”

And yet, Wilson points out, Cyrus’ Bangerz seems to borrow quite a bit from rap culture and Black culture. The YouTuber accused Cyrus of “pretending to be Black,” a claim that compelled Cyrus to comment on Wilson’s page and apologize.

“I am aware of my platform and have always used it the best way I know how and to shine a light on injustice,” Cyrus wrote. “I want to start with saying I am sorry. I own the fact that saying ‘this pushed me out of the hip hop scene a little’ was insensitive as it is a privilege to have the ability to dip in and out of ‘the scene.’ There are decades of inequality but still have alot (sic) to learn about.”

Cyrus continued, “Silence is apart [sic] of the problem and I refuse to be quiet anymore.”

She finished off her apology by writing, “I cannot change what I said at that time, but I can say I am deeply sorry for the disconnect my words caused. Simply said, I f—ed up and I sincerely apologize. I’m committed to using my voice for healing, change and standing up for what’s right.