Factions of L.A.’s Crips, which have turned from gang life to business life and organized to form a limited liability company, are now moving to continue the legacy of Nipsey Hussle with the filing of a trademark of his business slogan.

Hussle ran The Marathon clothing store in South L.A., where he was tragically gunned down March 31. He also was affiliated with the Rollin’ 60s set of the gang and now their holding company, Crips LLC, has filed paperwork to form “The Marathon Continues,” under the catchphrase Hussle used for his business, which reportedly will serve as a youth sports program in honor of the slain rapper.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the trademark request was filed on May 16 with its intent to be used in a mixture of services, including “arranging and conducting youth sports programs.”

No word on if Hussle’s family is on board with the program but there is a period during the trademark process for anyone to challenge the trademark. Hussle never filed for a trademark of his business slogan which also was the name of his sixth album mixtape.

The newly formed organization would also focus on “Developing educational manuals for others in the field of community organizing, gang prevention” and “gang intervention.”

Hussle was in the middle of arranging a meeting with law enforcement officers a day before he died in an effort to discuss methods on how to prevent and keep youth from being affiliated with gangs.

The application also notes that entertainment services will include celebrities, comedians, rappers and “community organizers” from both the Crips and the rival gang the Bloods, the outlet reports.

It seems there is a documentary also in the works too. Per an attachment in the application, it states that “The Marathon Continues,” doc is planned for summer 2019 and will be released on “all streaming platforms.”