“Orange Is the New Black” actress Lorraine Toussaint is putting the full stop on her marriage of nearly two years.

On Thursday, the Trinidadian-American actress and producer filed for divorce from husband Michael Tomlinson in Los Angeles, TMZ reports. According to the court docs, they tied the knot on June 25, 2017, and have no minor children together, although there are reports that they share a teen daughter, Samara.

The star of NBC’s The Village previously shared in an interview that she wants to teach Samara “to be an independent, awesome, strong-minded young woman.”

She also explained to The HuffPost that “I want to teach my daughter — not with my words, but with my being — how to be in her body.”

The 59-year-old is asking the court to award her spousal support, and to block support to her estranged husband.

While Toussaint has been racking up television credits for years, her break out role came with inmate Yvonne “Vee” Parker on season 2 on the hit Netflix show, ‘OITNB.’ The role earned her a Critics’ Choice Television Award For Best Supporting Actress In A Drama and a SAG Award For Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Comedy Series.

Her television credits also include Law & Order, Ugly Betty and Friday Night Lights. More recently she has starred in the hit wed comedy Grace and Frankie (2018), the AMC series Into The Badlands (2018-2019) and The Village (2019).

Toussaint has joked that she has two husbands, as it has been erroneously written for years that she was married to “Micah Zane.”

During an April interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Lorraine spoke about her “Internet husband.”

“I have a real husband and an Internet husband. My Internet husband is Micah Zane. I’ve been married to Micah Zane for many, many years now,” she said. “When I take Micah Zane off the Internet, he comes back on. My real husband is Michael Tomlinson.”

When asked why folks believe Zane is her husband, Toussaint explained, “Because everyone writes that. It’s on the Internet that I’m married to Micah Zane… I actually call my real husband Micah Zane sometimes.”