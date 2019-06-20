A partial settlement has reportedly been reached by the family of Stephon Clark and the city of Sacramento.

Clark, 22, who was unarmed but assumed to have a gun in his hand which was determined to be a cell phone, was fatally shot in the back by Sacramento cops in March 2018. His family filed a $20 million lawsuit against the city.

On Tuesday, a closed door session was held with lawyers in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kendall J. Newman. According to the Sacramento Bee, The “parties reached a verbal settlement” in regards to Clark’s two young sons and their guardians. According to court minutes, the outlet reported, all future court dates involving them were ordered vacated as well. The exact amount of the settlement the family received has not been disclosed.

What was missing from the agreement was whether Clark’s grandparents would be paid. Clark was killed in the backyard of his grandparents’ home.

However, City Spokesman Tim Swanson said City Council hasn’t approved a settlement just yet.

A source has told the Bee that the parties were negotiating a $4.5 million settlement but were still trying to finalize figures.

The suit was filed earlier this year in U.S. District Court in Sacramento by the Clarke’s parents, grandparents and children, alleging racial profiling and use of excessive force. The relatives are seeking damages in excess of $20 million.

The suit also names Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet, the two officers who gunned Clark down.

“Both Officers Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet did not give [Clark] a verbal warning that deadly force would be used prior to shooting [Clark] multiple times, despite it being feasible to do so and they did not issue appropriate commands to [Clark)],” reads the 31-page suit filed by attorneys Dale Galipo, Brian Panish and Ben Crump.

