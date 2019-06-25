A body pulled from New York City’s East River, has now been confirmed to be that of popular Black YouTuber, Desmond Amofah.

According to the NY Post, officials say Amofah, a Brooklyn native also known online as Etika, was last heard from around 8pm on Wednesday. That same evening, the 29-year-old went missing after posting an alarming video in which he appeared to be having suicidal thoughts.

READ MORE: YouTube influencer’s response to ‘Colorism’ backlash highlights how far we still have to go

“You know I wasn’t suicidal before — I really wasn’t. But one thing I didn’t realize was that the walls were closing around me so fast,” he said in the 8-minute clip that’s since been deleted from social media. “I really had no intention of killing myself but I’d always push it too far. I guess I am mentally ill.”

Despite the success that the gamer and influencer has had on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter with his video game reviews, he still noted that there is a dark side to internet fame.

READ MORE:Miley Cyrus apologizes after YouTuber calls her out for racial insensitivity

“Let my story be one that advises caution on too much of the social media s–t, man,” he said. “It will f–k you up and give you an image of what you want your life to be and it can get blown completely out of proportion, dog. Unfortunately, it consumed me.”

Inside Edition reports authorities found items they believed to be Amofah’s on the Manhattan Bridge, a suspension bridge that connects Downtown Brooklyn and lower Manhattan.

READ MORE: Black YouTuber outs app for using her as “token Black girl” on trip

Sources say his, “cell phone, New York State driver’s license, debit card, metro card and wallet were found on the bridge, as well as a Nintendo Switch, laptop bag and assorted clothing,” were also discovered.

“He’s never admitted he has a problem,” said his former girlfriend Christine Cardona. “He’s always seemed to deny the existence of mental health disorders. Our relationship, it wasn’t easy.”