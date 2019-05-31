Shock jock Charlamagne Tha God is known for his blunt observations and this week he raised some brows when he compared Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) to “trans racial” viral sensation Rachel Dolezal.

Friday morning, while the democratic presidential hopeful was making an appearance on his syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club, Warren explained why she believed she had Native American heritage growing up, and now acknowledges she should have been more diligent before making those claims publicly.

READ MORE: Riding into the Money: 5 fascinating facts about Lil Nas X

When the radio host continued to grill her on the topic, asking if she would have acted differently if given the chance to do things over, she responded, “I can’t go back, but I should’ve.”

The senator then attempted to pivot the discussion to the future and outline how she plans to use her policy positions to be a “good partner” to different groups of people, but Charlamagne continued to question her as to why she repeatedly claimed to be Native American — noting how the Boston Globe discredited her ancestry with their report on her DNA test.

READ MORE: West V.A. official who once called Michelle Obama ‘ape’ going to prison for embezzling FEMA funds

Oh wow. Discussing Elizabeth Warren’s past identification as Native American, @cthagod tells Warren, “You kind of sound like the original Rachel Dolezal” pic.twitter.com/NV5ybzJLVE — Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) May 31, 2019

“When did you find out you weren’t [Native American],” he asked, adding, “were there any benefits to that” claim?

“You’re kinda like the original Rachel Dolezal a little bit,” Charlamagne quipped at one point, referencing the white, former NAACP leader who became infamous in 2015 for her claim of being Black.

“This is what I learned from my family,” Warren responded, insisting her claim never brought her any advantages in life, and came from her simply believing what she’d been told.

You can check out the whole interview below, the relevant segment begins at the 20:20 mark.

READ MORE: Rapper Megan thee Stallion reportedly helped pay for funeral of fan who died after her show