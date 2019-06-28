Looks like Ayesha Curry has been secretly taking a Harvard business course – from the safety of her own home!

During a recent appearance on Girlboss Radio, Curry, who after briefly making a name for herself as an actress went on to more successfully create her own products, announced that she’d been continuing her education.

“I haven’t talked about this publicly, but I’m taking this Harvard Business School online course thing right now,” said the mother of three. “And I’ve stuck with this so I’m really, I’m really proud of myself.”

“But one of the things that I just learned in the class is like, it’s the way you delegate is very important as a leader and to be inclusive and open and not to create consensus bias in your work space,” she continued.

“It’s something that I’m looking forward [to] implementing into my own business because I know sometimes I get really passionate about an idea and I tend to advocate and I’m learning now that it’s not necessarily good to be an advocator and so I’m, I’m just really excited to kind of like refocus and not advocate so much that people can give me their opinions.”

Over the years the 30 year old has worked with several brands on product endorsements and partnerships, written books and even has a new series, Family Food Fight, airing on ABC this summer. But she insists that she won’t be pushing her two daughters or her son to follow in the footsteps of her or her NBA star husband Steph Curry.

“I read ‘Becoming’ and Michelle Obama said not to ask children what they want to be when they grow up because what does that mean, right?” she explained. “Like then they have this ideal of something they have to achieve and then they don’t achieve it. And then it creates this anxiety and this ongoing thing of like, ‘I have to achieve this and if I don’t, then what?’ I said, what are you interested in? It’s always in my mind, ‘Don’t ask her what she wants to be.’”