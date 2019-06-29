Former New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony claims he was on a business retreat in France when he was spotted on a yacht with a mystery woman in a viral photo, just before his wife’s birthday.

But the mystery is over, several sources told Page Six. The woman has been identified as Sara Smiri, the report says.

As soon as the photos released online, Carmelo quickly dropped a video denying allegations he was cheating on his wife, La La Anthony.

READ MORE: Carmelo Anthony slams reports he’s cheating on LaLa: ‘Keep my family out of this’

Carmelo claims the photos are going to hurt his family and the other family involved.Why? Well, Smiri is married to his business partner.

“All them bloggers that’s trying to put that out there, that sh*t is not cool at all,” Carmelo said.

“That’s not cool at all. Let that family be they family, they married.”

“The only reason i’m addressing this is because this is affecting my family now and you got me out here looking crazy. Usually I won’t address this, but I had to address this.”

Although many sources reported Smiri is 28 and single, a Page Six insider said Carmelo is telling the truth.

“She’s married. Her husband is extremely private. They have a beautiful child. Her brother was even attending” the retreat, for the shoe brand Jordan, with them.

But this didn’t stop La La from feeling a way. In a post and delete on Instagram La La posted a graphic of a bleeding heart with a dagger going into it.

Page Six insiders say that La La still has a lot of trust issues when it comes to Carmelo since he allegedly fathered another child during their marriage.

However the show must go on, La La has since posted a thank you for her Birthday wishes with no mention of husband Carmelo and will be celebrating her birthday in Atlantic City, N.J.

READ MORE: Carmelo Anthony and wife La La Anthony visit family of teen slain by gang taking revenge on the wrong person