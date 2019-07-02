A New York professor has ruffled some feathers after publicly admitting he gets personal gratification from seeing homeless white people.

According to the NY Post, Nicholas Powers, who is an associate professor of literature at the public college on Long Island, made the admission in an article titled, Seeing poor white people makes me happy.

“White people begging us for food feels like justice . . . It feels like a Black Nationalist wet dream,” Powers wrote last month in the controversial op-ed posted on a website called RaceBaitr.

He also shared an anecdote about what crossed his mind one day when he encountered a “white homeless boy” panhandling in a predominately Black neighborhood.

“Should I kick him in the face? Hard?” mused Powers, who self identifies as a part of the “black nationalist tradition.”

“Today I own my anger,” he wrote about the next time he ran into the same man. “I want to snatch his food and say, ‘Go beg in a white neighborhood!’ And eat it. And rub my belly. And laugh.”

“Here is a descendant of murderers who killed our ancestors now begging us to save their life,” the 44 year old continued.

While RaceBaitr markets itself as an online space, “dedicated to imagining and working toward a world outside of the white supremacist . . . gaze,” Powers’ article was ultimately deleted following concerns about its content.

Officials at the State University of New York institution where the tenured professor makes an estimated $82,122-per-year, opined that the article was “distasteful and hurtful” but said they would not be taking any disciplinary actions.

“The points of view expressed were those of Dr. Powers alone and are protected under his right to free speech,” read their statement. “He remains a member of our faculty. Dr. Powers has been advised that he does not speak, nor should he suggest at any time, that he is speaking for the college.”