1 Have a Real Cookout and Show Out!

In the words of the great philosopher, Beyoncé, we like to part-ayyy. You don’t need to have an excuse to throw a summer cookout, but it always helps to have one! The fourth of July is the best reason to pull out the grill, cook a trill meal that goes beyond just burgers and hotdogs.

While many people usually keep the grilling selections light on the 4th of July, and throw it down on Memorial and Labor Day, we say keep that same energy going. This is a good time to try a new BBQ ribs recipe (or just get Unc to make his), maybe introduce some vegan options to the elders of the crew, or create your own signature potato salad, but be ready for the ultimate clap back if you dare to include raisins.

Listen, calories don’t count at cookouts. We call them “fun points,” so sit back, relax and fix yourself a plate and one to go.