Haters gonna hate, but that’s their job. Lil Nas X has mostly received messages of support and love since he announced on the last day of Pride Month that he is gay. But there’s always a few waiting for the opportunity to pounce.

Torrence Hatch, Jr., who is known by his rap stage name, Boosie Badazz, was one of them. He responded to the news by cracking a crude joke at Lil Nas’ expense.

Nas’ fans quickly came to his defense, slamming Boosie for hating on Lil Nas Xs’ chart-topping success.

“Lil Nas X counting money while Boosie hates from outside the charts,” tweeted

Lil Nas X counting money while boosie hates from outside the charts https://t.co/m33pgYdZYB — Deniece (@newenglandnapps) July 1, 2019

“Boosie might not wanna worry about what lil nas x is riding. Worry about why nobody bought your new music and you threw a hissy fit love,” tweeted tweets in SHAMbles @rebel_sham.

Basketball great Dwyane Wade also threw in his support to Lil Nas. “Focus on all the good in your life. Don’t allow these fools (to) get to you,” he commented on the Instagram post. “It’s a lot of us out here proud of who and what you represent.”

After performing on Sunday in Glastonbury, England with Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, 20, came out as gay on Twitter.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure,” Nas tweeted.

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

He seems to have been prepared for the detractors and appears to be taking it all in stride.

In a few tweets on Tuesday, he laughed off the haters, emphasizing that his 13-week-at-Number-1 Billboard Hot 100 hit, “Old Town Road” is really about horses.

And he threatened to love on his haters.

“Next n—- to say something offensive to me is getting kissed,” Nas tweeted.

In other words, be gone Boosie.