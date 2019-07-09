Lady Luck La La Anthony cleaned up at a New Orleans casino when she dropped $200 into a slot machine and hit the jackpot for $68,000.

And the Power star’s winnings caught the eye of the show’s executive producer 50 Cent who couldn’t help but comment after hearing that Anthony had come into some cash. But luckily it doesn’t seem like she owes him a cent. We all know that 50 Cent “The Loan Shark” loves to call people out people and collect his coins.

“So, it all started when I put $200 in a slot machine in NOLA at 4am this morning,” Anthony wrote on Instagram, The NY Daily News reports.

“Well god damn, good morning” 50 Cent replied. “I thought I was having a good morning,” he joked.

Then in true 50 Cent fashion, he asked his million of Instagram followers if they perhaps owed him some money because he was ready to collect.

“Any of you motherf—er owe me money, it’s Monday,” the “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” rapper tweeted.

On Sunday, she also sent birthday wishes to 50 Cent who celebrated his 44th birthday.

“Happy Birthday 50 Cent!!” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be on such an iconic show…Power changed my life. Wait til they see what we do next‼️Enjoy your day Fif.”

In addition to working on Power together, Anthony and 50 Cent have a new show in the works.

In the new Starz series, Intercepted, Anthony plays the role of Marlee Harper, girlfriend to an NFL-star. However, when her relationship unexpectedly ends, she vows to never date an athlete again until Gavin Pope, the new star quarterback comes to town.