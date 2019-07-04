La La Anthony may be close to permanently splitting from her NBA free agent husband Carmelo Anthony this time.

She is said to be exploring her legal options and continues to live apart from Anthony, according to PEOPLE.

“As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship,” a representative for the Power star told PEOPLE in a statement. “They will remain loving and committed parents to their son.”

The couple split in April 2017, but reconciled late last year. La La, 36, and Carmelo, 35, started this year off enjoying each other’s company on vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico, with their 12-year-old son, Kiyan.

During the happy occasion, Carmelo posted a video to Instagram, showing the pair dancing and laughing.

Now La La is proceeding with legal talks. While she hasn’t officially filed for divorce, it may be something she is considering.

Last month, the actress, who was recently cast in the revival of Beverly Hills 90210, celebrated her June 25 birthday with her friends and family in Atlantic City while Carmelo was out of the country at Fashion Week.

La La enjoyed milkshakes and fried Oreos with Kiyan and Kim Kardashian West before dropping by her close friend, Ciara’s rehearsal, where her backup singers sung “Happy Birthday” to her.

Although he was away, Carmelo posted a message on social media and sent presents, which La La told PEOPLE she appreciated.

“He sent me some nice gifts and posted something really nice, so I was appreciative,” Anthony said at the time.

The couple has had a rocky relationship off and on for several years. But two years ago, La La told PEOPLE that their son’s well-being has to remain their focus.

“That is my priority, that my son is healthy and happy,” La La said back in 2017. “I will do whatever I can to ensure that, and my husband is the exact same way.”

A source close to La La told PEOPLE that the actress is holding up well.

“She’s doing great,” said the source. “She’s busy working on several projects and being a devoted mom to her son.”

Anthony, a 10-time NBA All-Star, has been a free agent since earlier this year, where he last played with the Houston Rockets. Rumors of the LA Lakers looking at him have surfaced, but nothing has come of it yet.