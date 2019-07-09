Serena Williams may be a seven-time champ at Wimbledon, but that didn’t stop her from getting fined $10,000 for damaging a tennis court during a recent practice session at the annual tournament.

According to reports, the G.O.A.T. damaged the grass court she was practicing on with her tennis racquet on June 30, one day before the tournament began. Williams doesn’t seem too bothered by the incident.

“I haven’t really thought about it, to be honest,” she told reporters Tuesday. “I just threw my racquet. I got fined.”

Oddly enough, Serena Williams isn’t totally clear on exactly what she did to cause such damage to the grass court.

“I mean, I guess if you could tell me, I would appreciate it. I mean, I have always been an Avenger in my heart. Maybe I’m super strong, I don’t know.”

Considering she was recently named one of the world’s richest self-made women by FORBES, we’re guessing she isn’t sweating these coins.

This isn’t the first time the superstar has had to fork over cash for damaging a court. In 2016, she was fined $10,000 at the All England Club for smashing her racket on the court during a match against Christina McHale.

So far, Serena Williams is racking up the wins at Wimbledon, eyeing her eighth win at the Grand Slam tournament which would bring her tally of grand slam wins up to 24.