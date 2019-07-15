Even though Young Thug just did a remix of Lil Nas X‘s chart topping single Old Town Road, recently he sat down and explained why he fears the rapper’s decision to come out may have been a mistake.

According to The Source, in an interview that took place with No Jumper podcaster Adam22 at Wireless Festival, the positive entertainer known for applauding his peers, said his concerns for his fellow Atlanta native are steeped in practicality, not homophobia.

“I feel like he probably shouldn’t have told the world, because these days—motherf***ers is just all judgement,” he said. “It ain’t even about the music no more. Soon as the song comes on everybody’s like ‘this gay ass n***a’”.

“I just feel like he young, and backlash can come behind anything. [His coming out] wasn’t a bad idea, and it was most definitely the best time to do it, during Pride. That was the best time to do it. That was a G’s move. But he young, and I know he going to be dealing with it in his mind. I dealt with this sh*t before. I know what he dealing with. So I was like, ‘F*ck, he should have never said that, never should have told them’.”

“I really f*ck with Lil Nas X,” he clarifies. “He already showed me the most respect by saying that I inspired him. So I ain’t even caring to get in his way. I want him to get, like, a trillion dollars. I want him to get more money than me.”

Young Thug’s concerns aside, Billboard reports that Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, is now only a week away from tying the record for the most time on top in the chart’s history.

Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” featuring Justin Bieber, are each currently tied for spending a record 16 weeks at No. 1, in 1995-96 and 2017, respectively.

