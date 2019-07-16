Carmelo and La La Anthony were spotted out and about in Los Angeles having dinner just weeks after an explosive report surfaced with suspicious pics of the NBA baller aboard a yacht with a sexy mystery woman who wasn’t his wife.

—La La Anthony is exploring her ‘legal options’ on what’s next after latest split from Carmelo Anthony—

Pics surfaced of him with Swedish Moroccan model Sara Smiri.

The picture that surfaced seemed to hit La La hard and she posted a bleeding heart with a dagger going through it after viewing the pics on her birthday.

Carmelo has blasted media outlets saying the claims are false and Smiri was a friend who was with her husband and family, hanging out with him in Europe.

On Friday, the couple were spotted having dinner Matshuisa in Beverly Hills, The Daily Mail reports.

The cheating claims upset Carmelo and he posted a video denying the accusations.

“The only reason i’m addressing this is because this is affecting my family now and you got me out here looking crazy. Usually I won’t address this, but I had to address this,” he said strongly denying the cheating claims.

—Carmelo Anthony: Mystery woman on yacht identified—

La La’s spokesperson told People, previously: “As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship,” she said earlier this month.

And while La La is handling her personal affairs she’s also taking care of business in Hollywood.

The Power star, who is returning for the explosive final season, cleaned up at a New Orleans casino when she dropped $200 into a slot machine and hit the jackpot for $68,000.

And for the new Starz series, Intercepted, Anthony plays the role of Marlee Harper, girlfriend to an NFL-star. However, when her relationship unexpectedly ends, she vows to never date an athlete again until Gavin Pope, the new star quarterback comes to town.