Viral sensation Tay-K will not be making music for a while as he was found guilty of a murder that took place during a robbery a few years ago.

In 2017, the 19-year-old Texas rapper, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre, became a household name with the release of is song “The Race,” which he recorded while on the run from police. The video for the song now has over 100 million views on YouTube and according to CNN, the song debuted at No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts. McIntyre also received widespread support from rappers like Lil Bibby and Travis Scott. He was taken into custody after being on the run for three months.

Prior to the release of the song, McIntyre was involved in a home invasion with six other people in 2016 that resulted in the death of 21-year-old Ethan Walker, who was fatally shot in the stomach according to People. CNN reported that Walker, a young father, did not even have the money or drugs the group was looking for. McIntyre and the others involved were initially arrested on capital murder charges in July 2016. He was then placed on house arrest, where he somehow removed his ankle monitor and went on the run.

Prosecutors argued that though McIntyre was not the one that made the fatal shot, he was just as responsible because he was aware that someone was going to be shot in the process of the robbery.

People reported that a 15-year-old girl devised the plan and reached out to the rapper to see if he could get guns for the robbery. When McIntyre told her he did not have guns, he also said he knew someone who was “trigger-happy.”

McIntyre is also facing a capital murder charge for a April 2017 robbery that took the life of 23-year-old Mark Saldivar at a Chick-fil-A in San Antonio.

A jury deliberated his sentencing on Friday and will continue deliberating on Monday. McIntyre is facing between five to 99 years in prison.