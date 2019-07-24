A transgender woman was found shot to death in South Carolina, last weekend, making her the 12th confirmed Black trans murder in 2019 so far.

According to ABC News, early Saturday morning, police found the body of Denali Berries Stuckey, 29, on the side of a road in North Charleston. Coroner’s office officials have also confirmed that Stuckey’s death has been ruled a homicide and an investigation is ongoing.

