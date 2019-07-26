The ex-wife of NBA player Lorenzen Wright pleaded guilty on Thursday to facilitating his murder nine years after she was first suspected of shooting him to death to get a million-dollar insurance payout.

Sherra Wright agreed to plead guilty to facilitating murder in the first degree, according to prosecutor Paul Hagerman. In addition, she agreed to plead guilty to facilitation to commit criminal attempt, USA Today reports.

Wright’s ex-wife was arrested in connection to his 2010 murder seven years later but maintained her innocence. She changed her not guilty plea on Thursday, her defense lawyer Juni Ganguli said because the parties came to an agreement.

Closure for a gruesome case

The NBA player’s murder was one of Memphis’ highest-profile cold cases until the murder weapon was found in Mississippi several years ago.

Lorenzen, 34, played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and was last seen on July 18, 2010, after he left the home of his ex-wife.

On July 19, police got a phone call from Lorenzen’s cell, and according to dispatchers, they heard what sounded like gunshots before the call ended.

Because they were unsure what jurisdiction the call came from, authorities did not pass the information onto patrol officers or commanders. Days later, a patrol officer was sent to give the information to Memphis police.

On July 22, 2010, Lorenzen’s mother filed a missing person’s report with police in Collierville.

Apparently, there was a lack of communication among officers and no one linked the 911 call to Lorenzen’s missing person’s report.

A possible motive

Lorenzen Wright’s body was found with bullet fragments in his skull, right forearm and his chest. Due to the summer heat causing deterioration to the body, authorities were unable to gather much evidence.

According to Gail Mathes, Sherra Wright’s divorce lawyer, Sherra divorced Lorenzen months before he was murdered. The ex-wife had not held a job in 17 years and was approximately $3 million in debt.

Lorenzen’s mother believed Sherra killed her son to get the $1 million life insurance policy.

On Thursday Judge Lee Coffee Sherra she would receive an effective sentence of 30 years at 30-percent release eligibility, which could mean getting released in nine years and beats going to trial and facing life in prison.

Lorenzen Wright’s mother Deborah Marion thanked Sherra Wright begged Sherra for an opportunity to see her grandchildren.

“We just love em, we just want to see em,” she said.

“I just hate what happened to my child,” Lorenzen Wright’s mother said.

“I hope it brings you some closure,” Coffee said to Marion about the case.