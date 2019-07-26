Florida congresswoman Frederica Wilson, who is known for her brightly colored cowboy hats, but after receiving a telephone threat stating that her flashy sense of style makes her easy to spot, she’s reconsidering her aesthetic.

According to the Miami Herald, the four-term Democratic representative received the call at her home after she’d led a congressional delegation on a tour of a Homestead detention center where undocumented migrant children were being held.

Wilson, 76, says her critical comments she made about secret Facebook page ‘I’m 10-15’ – a secret U.S. Border Patrol code for ‘aliens in custody, is apparently what angered the anonymous caller and prompted the individual to seek her out.

A few weeks ago the social media page made headlines when it was revealed that officers were using it as an outlet to mock and make derogatory comments about migrants and lawmakers.

Never one to mince words, Wilson told ABC News that the behavior of the officers involved “a disgrace” and called for wanted any border patrol personnel involved in posting inappropriate content to face prosecution for their actions.

“I felt I was in danger. No one has ever done that,” said Wilson of why she was so shaken up by the call.

While she concedes that being told her hats make her easy to spot isn’t a blatant threat, its menacing meaning is all too clear.

“He said, ‘Everywhere you go, we’re going to tell people to look for the hats.’ So I decided I’m going to stop wearing hats that create attention for myself,” she continued. “Now I’m not wearing them when I think I can be targeted. The mood of this country is so full of hate, venom and retribution. You can’t be sure.”

Police have been given the number of the caller although they have yet to make any arrests. Wilson has also increased her security detail to ensure her safety.