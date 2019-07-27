Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Cynthia Bailey, and her beau, Mike Hill, are tying the knot.

On Friday, after 14 months of dating, Hill, 48, a sports journalist, got down on one knee and proposed to Bailey 52, with a ginormous 5-carat princess cut solitaire ring, according to PEOPLE Magazine. Hill works for Fox Sports 1 in Los Angeles.

The proposal took place in Atlanta at the grand opening of Bailey’s new company, The Bailey Wine Cellar. Taking part in the surprise was Bailey’s daughter, Noelle Robinson, 19, and Hill’s two daughters, Kayla, 17, and Ashlee, 19, as well as the couple’s close friends and RHOA cast mates of Bailey’s.

Hill carried out the surprise with the help of Courtney Ajinça, celebrity event planner. Hill tricked Bailey into believing he was giving a toast to celebrate the opening of her business, but then his daughter, Kayla, interrupted him by handing him a bottle that question mark on it.

“No dad, I think you should propose like this,” Kayla said, a source told PEOPLE.

After this, Hill elicited Noelle’s help in opening the bottle and this is when she passed him the ring box. Both Noelle and Hill opened the box and then Hill dropped down on one knee to request Bailey’s hand in marriage.

Once he did, all of the daughters gathered behind Hill and held up a hand-made sign that looked like puzzle pieces, which read: “Can we be a family?”

Bailey started sobbing, but made sure she got in her “yes” to the big question.

The crowd that surrounded them started cheering and chanting “Congratulations Chill!” — which is the nickname Bailey and Hill use on social media that combines their names, the PEOPLE source said.

Both Bailey and Hill were married previously so this will be their second go at matrimony. Bailey was previously married to Peter Thomas from 2010 to 2017.

And even though Bailey was surprised at the timing of the proposal, she said she had dropped hints for about a year.

“I want to marry Mike. I love Mike. He’s my soulmate,” Bailey gushed to PEOPLE last December. “We talk about getting married all the time. I’m hoping a proposal will happen soon, if not before the end of this year, then hopefully next. I’ve certainly been dropping enough hints! But God has a plan, so I’m just letting it go.”

“You know, we’ve both been married before, so marriage is something we both understand,” she added. “We’re not jumping into this blind. We both have kids and we both love each other very much. We know marriage is the next step.”

Congratulations to them both!