This year’s Curlfest was the biggest and best yet and theGrio was there to capture the magic.

On Saturday, Randall’s Island was transformed into a #BlackGirlMagic wonderland full of fluffy fros, luxurious locs, beaming baldies, and colossal curls. The Curly Girl Collective (Tracey Coleman, Melody Henderson, Charisse Higgins, Gia Lowe, and Simone Mair) pulled out all the stops. Droves of people poured into the park to indulge in the beauty experiences, the marketplace overflowing with favorite brands, yummy food and drinks, an empowerment stage and DJs who kept the party going all day long.

And this year’s fest was not just for the ladies. Gents came through suited and booted with freshly conditioned beards. There was even an all-men panel discussion featuring Mack Wilds (Shots Fired, 90210, The Wire) and Sarunas Jackson (Insecure, Games People Play) about their love of curly girls.

And the fun didn’t stop there. For the first time ever, Curlfest had a second day of activities. For Day Two, the ladies took it back to Brooklyn for Roller Set, a retro-themed skate party at Prospect Park. The baby hair was pumping the lip gloss was shining!

Earlier this year, the Curly Girl Collective hosted Afros and Beats in South Africa and this fall, the fest will be down south in Atlanta for the first official Curlfest outside of New York.

Clearly, this is evolving into an even bigger cultural game-changer. Didn’t get to make it to the fest this year or just want to relive all that Black woman glory? No problem! TheGrio was fortunate enough to be there and document the magic.

Check out these pics of the ladies, gents, and adorable kiddos who did it for the culture at CurlFest. #FOMO