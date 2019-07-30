Cardi B, whose political voice has been rising as has her fame in the rap industry, has been challenged to a debate with Black Trump supporter and conservative activist, Candace Owens, after the rapper recently endorsed Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders for president in the 2020 election.

Owens took to Twitter on Monday to offer Cardi B $250,000 to debate either her or another Black conservative of her choice, according to Newsweek.

PLEASE RETWEET. I see that @iamcardib is politically advocating for Bernie Sanders with claims that Trump is bad. I would like publicly offer 250k to a political campaign of her choosing if she will publicly debate her stance with either myself or ANY black conservative I choose. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 30, 2019

This news comes soon after the “I Like It” rapper took to social media on Monday and revealed that she spoke with the Vermont senator to discuss questions she received from her fans to ask Sanders. A few weeks ago she revealed how she felt “really sad how we let him down in 2016.”

In response to Owens, who started the “Blexit” movement — or Black Exit from the Democratic party — Cardi called her out on Twitter:

Why don’t you use that 250k for a charity that will be more helpful.I like Bernie because since the 60s he’s been fighting for https://t.co/HJ7iDjllir looks like progression is really his passion.I still want to ask other candidates questions that my followers would like to know. https://t.co/yucoeBJdd3 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 30, 2019

This ignited a Twitter back and forth of sorts with Cardi immersing herself into the current political narrative — just in time for the second round of Democratic debates on Tuesday night, where Sanders will take the stage.

My actual goal is to educate the Youth on our https://t.co/aYiS5U7RE5 advocate and spread the message on ANY candidate they chose to support .The same way you do for your favorite.That is all. https://t.co/yucoeBJdd3 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 30, 2019

Owens later cleared up her statement stating that she initially meant that the money would go to the charity that the rapper chooses.