Cardi B
Candace Owens (L), Cardi B (Getty Images)

Cardi B, whose political voice has been rising as has her fame in the rap industry, has been challenged to a debate with Black Trump supporter and conservative activist, Candace Owens, after the rapper recently endorsed Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders for president in the 2020 election.

Owens took to Twitter on Monday to offer Cardi B $250,000 to debate either her or another Black conservative of her choice, according to Newsweek

This news comes soon after the “I Like It” rapper took to social media on Monday and revealed that she spoke with the Vermont senator to discuss questions she received from her fans to ask Sanders. A few weeks ago she revealed how she felt “really sad how we let him down in 2016.”

In response to Owens, who started the “Blexit” movement — or Black Exit from the Democratic party — Cardi called her out on Twitter: 

This ignited a Twitter back and forth of sorts with Cardi immersing herself into the current political narrative — just in time for the second round of Democratic debates on Tuesday night, where Sanders will take the stage.

Owens later cleared up her statement stating that she initially meant that the money would go to the charity that the rapper chooses. 