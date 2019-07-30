Blame it on the mojo that’s in Lizzo’s juice as the reason she’s so at ease and comfortable in her own skin.

The singer has been captivating TV screens, the radio airwaves and social media this summer with her body-positive plumpness, off-the-chain flute skills and boss lyrics.

And recently, in an interview with Cosmopolitan, Lizzo decided to shoot her shot by offering up why she’d like to be the next Bachelorette. And you better believe she wants it to be racy.

“If I was the Bachelorette, it would just be the coolest season ever,” Lizzo said about the ABC show that has only had one Black woman tackle the title role. “The men would have to be naked and they would have to wear little thong briefs and they would have to feed me grapes.”

If that’s not enough Lizzo wants her men to go all in performing oral sex on camera or “at least once on the whole season, and it would have to be filmed.”

“It can be blurred, but I would want the people to know.”

“The kids gotta learn someday.”

Clutch the pearls.

But Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, did admit that she didn’t know much about the popular show.

And while we all await word on whether ABC execs will grant Lizzo’s wish, fans can catch the artist starring alongside Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming Hustlers movie.

“She’s such a professional. She’s such a vet in the game,” she said about J Lo.

“This was my first time on camera for a feature film. So I was looking at her like, ‘Wow, you’re the leader right now.’ And she definitely did her job. She controlled the room and led the sisterhood.”

And her spirit animal Carbi B was everything Lizzo expected her to be.

“Cardi B was funny, man. She had me rolling. She had everybody cracking up. We got to improv and Cardi really took artistic liberties and just went off, and it was really cool to watch. She’s such a character.”