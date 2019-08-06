Celebrities, politicians and fellow writers across the globe have taken to social media on Tuesday to express their heartfelt condolences regarding the passing of Nobel laureate and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Toni Morrison.

The news, however, clearly has severely impacted one person in particular who had a special relationship with Morrison.

Oprah Winfrey, who admitted to Variety that she knew that Morrison’s passing was imminent and thought she would be prepared for it, now realizes that when the moment comes, it’s actually worst that one can image.

In a roundtable interview on Tuesday, theGrio (along with other media outlets) spoke to Winfrey about Morrison’s legacy and impact.

“I think that what she represented for me is this idea that where we come from and everything that came before us lives in each of us in such a way that we have a responsible to carry it forward,” said Winfrey.

“I remember in one of my first conversation with her. I don’t remember what the question was but she said, ‘I’ve always known I was galant.’ Her assuredness about the way she could tell stories and her ability to use the language to affect us all is what I loved about her.”

The 88-year old Morrison was always a voracious reader and even spent a number of years sharing that passion and love of words and books at the collegiate level as a professor of writing and literature at Howard University, Yale University, and Princeton University.

Her impact on African American culture and unique expression of the Black experience in her novels has solidified her as a literary legend.

