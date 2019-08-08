Chris Rock is known for his often controversial no-holds-barred brand of comedy, but fans are not happy with his recent post on mass shootings.

Rock’s social media post got people in an uproar, and he is being called a racist after he responded to the recent mass shooting with a Betty White meme that they believe pokes fun at white people.

Rock posted a meme with the former Golden Girls face which read: “The first thing people say when a mass shooting is announced.” The answer was, “Bet he white,” which is a play on the 97-year-old’s name.

While many agreed with Rock and pointed out that many mass shootings, including the recent ones in El Paso and Dayton, were done by white males, others say it was racist for him to make that assumption that the shooter will be automatically white, Yahoo reports.

“If a white person posted this about black people their career would be over but when it’s the other way around nobody gives two s***s,” one commenter said.

“You can’t fight racism with racism, you’re just contributing to the problem. Sad a 17-year-old kid has to say this,” said another critic.

“This is racist,” another commenter said.

“Don’t ya love how this is racist but nobody cares because he is black,” one person wrote. “We all need to unite instead of being toxic on social media and solve the problem.”

“Stay out of politics clown,” read another angry comment. “The rich need to stop this.”

“Do you not like white people? Not all of us are bad people,” one commenter asked Rock.

But Rock’s fan defended him.

“Black people can’t be racist because they have never exerted and forced their power and will over other people deemed lower than their race,” one fan fired back. “You don’t understand and just wanna cry about the unfairness of your privileged life.”

“It’s a stereotypical fact,” said another Rock advocate. “A gag done by a comedian. What’s a comedian’s job again!? To make inappropriate jokes/gags. This one just happened to be a little too true, to the point that it stings.”

Rock hasn’t responded and likely is unbothered since he seldomly plays by the rules. Earlier this year he roasted Jussie Smollett at the NAACP Awards after he was asked NOT to do Jussie Smollett jokes after the actor was charged with an alleged fake hate hoax crime.