Well it’s official! Kid Fury and Crissle West and finally bringing their popular podcast to the small screen.

According to Deadline, Fuse TV has announced that The Read With Kid Fury And Crissle West, has been adapted for television and starting this fall will be presented as half-hour episodes that include interviews with special guests each week.

The pop culture show that debuted in March 2013 has attracted over 85 million listeners globally and 1.5 million unique listeners per month and the network is hoping their loyal fans will be ready to following them into the late-night arena.

“Over the years the hosts of The Read podcast Kid Fury and Crissle West have cemented themselves as the foremost voices on pop and Black culture and social issues with their hilarious, biting, and incisive commentary. Call it required Read-ing,” explained Fuse TV’s official announcement.

“And now they’re bringing the shade, the tea, and everything in between to the small screen, where they’ll host familiar segments like “Hot Tops” (and of course “The Read”) and also interview celebrity and musician guests.”

Co-host West recently took to her Instagram stories to answer fan concerns about if this new television opportunity will mean the podcast is coming to an end. In a nutshell the answer is no. The dynamic duo still plans to keep doing what the do best even after they become television stars,

The Read With Kid Fury And Crissle West is set to premiere October 11 at 11 p.m. on Fuse TV.