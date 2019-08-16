Actress/singer Jade Novah put a twist on her son’s back to school ritual by creating a funny video about the perils of parenthood for anyone who is trying to get their kids out of the door in time for class. The truth is: it ain’t easy and so Novah, with the help of her son, remixed Lizzo’s hit song, “Truth Hurts” giving desperate parents the picker-upper they need to get their kids on board with getting back in the full swing of things.

y’all ready for back to school or nah? “truth hurts” –@lizzo parody, featuring AND co-written by my mini me! *sigh* they grow up so fast. 👩‍👦#backtoschool pic.twitter.com/fcNOHijMbN — Jade Novah (@JadeNovah) August 13, 2019

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few months, you’ll know that Lizzo’s got just about everybody singing her praises.

Recently, legendary rapper Missy Elliott teamed up and dropped the video for Lizzo’s track “Tempo,” which features Elliot who Lizzo has long cited as one of her biggest musical influences.

“Without [Missy Elliot] I would have been trying to chase a completely different type of career,” confessed Lizzo in a mash-up tribute video the singer recently shared with her followers.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE , the performer revealed that after the initial release of her current hit, “Truth Hurts” was met with a lackluster response, she actually considered giving up on making music altogether. That’s when she began to lean heavily on her tribe to find the faith to keep going.

“And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family,” said Lizzo. “They were like, ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.’”

Now moms like Novah are using “Truth Hurts” in a fundamentally inspirational way to further cement Lizzo‘s impending world dominance.