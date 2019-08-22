The stars were out for the premiere of 47 Meters Down: Uncaged last week and theGrio caught up with several celebs we spotted on the red carpet.

The highly anticipated sequel to 2017’s 47 Meters Down stars Nia Long, Corinne Foxx and Sistine Rose Stallone among others and the action-packed thriller is not to be missed.

Scary films featuring strong Black characters are having their moment, and if you’re a fan of thrillers, Entertainment Studios’ latest offering, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged is a must see that is sure to get your blood pumping.

The star-studded red carpet welcomed guests like super proud papas, Jamie Foxx and Sylvester Stallone, who couldn’t stop gushing about their daughters’ performances in the film.

Tommy Davidson and Shaun Robinson were all smiles at the movie’s premiere and could hardly contain their excitement before the big reveal.

The shark movie isn’t all bites and blood, according to Entertainment Studios CEO, Byron Allen. “The talent in this movie is just absolutely phenomenal. They deserve all the support we can give them and more. They went through the wall.”

Peep the official synopsis:

47 Meters Down: Uncaged follows the diving adventure of four teenage girls (Corinne Foxx, Sistine Stallone, Sophie Nélisse, and Brianne Tju) exploring a submerged Mayan City. Once inside, their rush of excitement turns into a jolt of terror as they discover the sunken ruins are a hunting ground for deadly Great White Sharks. With their air supply steadily dwindling, the friends must navigate the underwater labyrinth of claustrophobic caves and eerie tunnels in search of a way out of their watery hell.

