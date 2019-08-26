An internal affairs investigation is underway after a teen’s family filed a lawsuit against the Fresno, California Police Department after body cameras appeared to show cops repeatedly beating the high schooler.

—St. Louis police are asking for help finding 8-year-old girl’s murderer—

The family is outraged after watching video which shows 17-year-old London Wallace getting brutally assaulted by cops who claim they were carrying out a gang enforcement operation.

Wallace’s attorney said the teen has no gang affiliation.

“He’s a high school kid. He likes playing basketball. He’s a nice, calm, timid person,” said attorney Nolan Kane. “And you can kind of see that in the video. He’s not used to police contact.”

The body camera video shows an officer violently pummeling Wallace from several different angles, ABC30 reports.

“It’s a very disappointing situation. You can see London Wallace crying. You can see him bleeding,” attorney Kane said.

Police reportedly arrested Wallace for resisting arrest in January.

Officer Christopher Martinez allegedly admitted in his report that he punched Wallace in the face three times and said he thought the teen would run away.

Charges were ultimately dropped against the teen.

—White Florida man citing ‘Stand Your Ground’ law convicted of murdering Black man—

Police chief Jerry Dyer told reporters that officers with the Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium were carrying out a probation search of the apartment. He claims they were informed that gang members and firearms were present.

Officer Martinez has since been placed on desk duty pending the results of the investigation within the next 30 days or so.