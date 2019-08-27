This week Dave Chappelle’s new Netflix special Sticks and Stones premiered and Michael Jackson’s accusers have already come forward to respond to some of the controversial comments he’s made during his set.

According to Entertainment Weekly, in the special that came out Monday, the comedian touched on several prickly topics such as the Leaving Neverland documentary, R. Kelly, the #MeToo movement and the cancel culture that has taken over social media.

But when talking about the HBO documentary which he slammed for being “f—ing gross,” the 46-year-old makes it clear that there is no love lost between him and Wade Robson and James Safechuck who have publicly accused Jackson of sexual assaulting them when they were young children.

Pulling No Punches

“I do not believe these motherf—ers,” Chappelle boldly declared to a cheering audience before admitting that he is a “victim blamer.”

“Even if he did it…I mean, it’s Michael Jackson,” he continued. “I know more than half of the people in this room have been molested in their lives, but it wasn’t no goddamn Michael Jackson, was it? This kid got his d— sucked by the king of pop…I know it seems harsh but man someone’s got to teach these kids there’s no such thing as a free trip to Hawaii. He’s going to want to look at your butthole or something.”

In response with both Robson and Safechuck spoke to TMZ.

“I’m heartbroken for all those children who look to see how they will be received when they finally find the courage to speak out about their sexual abuse,” Safechuck told the outlet. “I just want to reach out to other survivors and let them know that we can’t let this type of behavior silence us. Together we are strong.”

“He can say whatever he wants,” Robson said, also choosing to be diplomatic. “It reveals him, not us.”

But Robson’s lawyer, Vince Finaldi, had more to say, adding, “Although Mr. Chappelle is entitled to his opinions, however misinformed they may be, it’s unfortunate that he has chosen to use his platform to shame sexual abuse victims, and spread his ignorance of sexual abuse and the way it is perpetrated upon children, in an attempt to resurrect his career.

“Mr. Chappelle should look to fellow comedian Hannibal Buress, who instead used his platform as a mode of social change,” he continued, “by addressing the injustice of Bill Cosby’s alleged sexual abuse of many women head-on when no other comedian would, as an example of positive work done from a place of intestinal fortitude.”