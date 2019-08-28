Swastikas, racial slurs and hate speech against Black people was scrawled across a building and restaurant in East Arlington, Texas sending up alarms across the community.

—NAACP Official: ‘We are monitoring’ DOJ after agency files brief in Comcast racial discrimination case—

Police haven’t found a suspect, but quickly took to social media to condemn the racist attack, The Star-Telegram reports.

“This morning our community was targeted for a hate crime in East Arlington. Racial slurs were painted on a building & car wash. We will not tolerate hate crimes. We will vigorously investigate & seek criminal prosecution. Arlington stands for the protection of all people,” Arlington police spokesman Jesse Minton said in a tweet.

Minton doesn’t believe the hate speech is associated with any particular hate group.

No one is in custody as of yet, but hate crimes across the US have spiked in recent years.

Just recently three California parents were charged with a hate crime for allegedly tying up a Black teen, assaulting, kidnapping and threatening him with racial slurs after he was found in their daughter’s bedroom closet.

—VIDEO: Black man says he thought about Eric Garner while in police chokehold that left him unconscious—

In December, Boston College was hit with disturbing slurs that were found scribbled across the walls of a residence hall, CBS Boston reports.

Seems like racists are emboldened by their president.