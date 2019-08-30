A woman on social media has raised brows after confessing that she turned down a request for one of her kidneys from her dying grandfather, because he was reportedly a racist and a pedophile.

According to the Daily Mail, the shocking admission was made on a Facebook group page called “I Dream Of Being This Petty.”

“My grandfather died when I was 16 because I refused to give him a kidney,” wrote the woman who is now a nurse. “I was the only match. I refused because he was in the Klan and molested children, and I don’t grow kidneys for Klan members or pedos.”

She then went on to add, “I registered as a live donor the day he died and I’m donating to a complete stranger next year instead.”

The publication reports that the original Facebook post has already gotten over 1,800 reactions and 400 comments, with the majority of readers applauding her making such a difficult decision at the tender age of sixteen.

“Even when your grandfather wasn’t a complete assh*le, I nonetheless do not suppose not giving an organ makes you an assh*le. That is a severe resolution and you do not owe your organs to anybody,” said one poster.

“It’s your kidney. You did what felt right to you and I totally respect that,” agreed another.

‘You’re badass, with a good heart,’ one commented.

