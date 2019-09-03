The Mississippi granny with a gun who tried to scare off a Black couple from a campground has been convicted of a misdemeanor.

On Tuesday, Ruby Nell Howell, 70, was found guilty in Oktibbeha County Justice Court of threatening exhibition of a weapon stemming from a May incident when she was caught on video confronting a Black couple and their dog at Kampgrounds of America.

Howell was facing up to three months in prison, but won’t do time. She only pays a paltry $250 fine and $182.50 in court fees, The Clarion-Ledger reports.

Typical.

Jessica and Franklin Richardson, the couple, almost lost their lives and luckily filmed the dangerous encounter with the racist woman and the clip soon went viral. With her gun drawn, Howell can be seen addressing the upset couple who told her multiple times she could have easily asked them to leave without whipping out her weapon.

“Today was a beautiful day so my husband, our 2-year-old dog, and myself, decided to Google a lake to visit and have a picnic,” Richardson wrote on Facebook. “Not five mins later a truck pulls up and a white lady screams at us, she then jumps out of her truck with a gun. And proceeded to point it at the three of us, simply because we didn’t make reservations.”

“This lady just pulled a gun because we out here and don’t have reservations,” Richardson says in the video earlier this year that she posted on Facebook.

“The only thing you had to tell us was to leave, we would have left. You didn’t have to pull a gun.”

The couple even learned that they didn’t need a reservation to use the campgrounds.

The pistol-packing granny’s punishment is merely a slap on the wrist, which is surely a slap in the face to the victims.