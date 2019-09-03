After a trying week, Simone Biles has opened up for the first time about the difficult news that her brother was arrested as a suspect in a triple homicide investigation.

Biles took to Twitter on Monday to address the crimes that her brother Tevin Biles-Thomas was accused of, which rocked social media last week.

She began her post by admitting: “still having a hard time processing last weeks news.”

“My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families, Biles wrote on social media. “There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone’s pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.”

“I ask everyone to please respect my family’s privacy as we deal with our pain. XO.”

Biles-Thomas, 24, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury, according to a statement from Cleveland police.

He is accused of killing three people at an Airbnb in Ohio on New Year’s Eve.

According to reports, Delvante Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21, were pronounced dead at the scene, and Devaughn Gibson, 23, died later at a local hospital.

Although Biles and her brother grew up in different households, the two still remained in contact, with the gymnast even once uploading a photo of her and her brother to her Twitter back in 2017.

On Labor Day, Biles seemingly tried to enjoy the holiday festivities taking to social media to post a happy pic with her homies.

“Girls day to drink happy thoughts,” the athlete wrote.

View this post on Instagram girls day to drink happy thoughts👯‍♀️ A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Sep 1, 2019 at 1:08pm PDT

Biles’ boytfriend Stacey Ervin Jr. also took to social media to address how the athlete and her family have been handling the devastating news.

“The strongest people I’ve ever met have not been given an easier life,” the post on Friday read. “They’ve learned to create strength and happiness from dark places.”

Biles-Thomas is reportedly still in jail in Hinesville, Georgia and has an arraignment in Cleveland on Sept. 13, according to court records.