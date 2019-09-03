An American Airlines passenger has filed a lawsuit against the company for forcing him off a flight to make way for a dog.

—Simone Biles speaks on brother’s triple homicide arrest—

Dana Holcomb says he had to find another way home after being booted off of his flight so that a dog could fly first-class with its owner. Holcomb, flanked by his fraternity brothers and attorney says he had an allergic reaction to a support dog on a flight to Austin from Las Vegas, where he celebrated his birthday.

“Dana was taken off an airplane so a dog could fly first-class cabin,” said attorney, Reginald McKamie, Sr.

Holcomb said he was wiling to switch seats but no one wanted to do so, even after a flight attendant and the pilot got involved. Employees reportedly said Holcomb got combative when he was asked to move to the back of the plane, KWTX reports.

“At that point (workers) told him you’re going to go to the rear of the plane or get off the plane,” McKamie said.

“What American Airlines is doing is discrimination. They have repeatedly humiliated African-American citizens by throwing them off the plane, leaving them with no way home, no hotel, just throwing them off the plane,” McKamie added.

The airline responded in a statement saying they do make accommodations for dogs.

“American makes every effort to accommodate all passengers, including those traveling with and seated near service or support animals,” a statement read.

“We are proud to serve customers of all backgrounds and are committed to providing a positive, safe travel experience for everyone who flies with us.

—Nate Parker apologizes for being ‘tone deaf’ about college assault scandal—

Federal regulations require American Airlines to transport service and support animals. American makes every effort to accommodate all passengers, including those traveling with and seated near service or support animals. In the case of an allergy, we work to re-seat a passenger further away from the service or support animal. If the customer is still not comfortable flying, we will re-book them on the next available flight to their destination.

If a lawsuit is filed, American will review it and respond in court when appropriate.”

“We are seeking punitive damages, contractual damages,” McKamie said.