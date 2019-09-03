A teenage boy has been charged with attempted murder for shooting at a crowd of attendees at a Friday night high school football game.

Deangelo Dejuan Parnell, 17, is facing nine counts of attempted murder, for shooting at nearly 10 people who were wounded by gunfire at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Friday in Mobile, Alabama, said Lori Myles, public affairs director for the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims were between 15 and 18 years old, said police chief, Lawrence Battiste, Yahoo reports.

Students were attending a game between LeFlore High School and Williamson High School when gunfire broke out.

This is just horrific to watch from Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Football coaches instructing players to take cover, fans hiding under the stands from a suspected shooting. This is a high school football game and should be a place of fun competition for everyone! Not violence! #Mobile pic.twitter.com/MmA1oP9LTW — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) August 31, 2019

The superintendent of Mobile County Public Schools, Chresal D. Threadgill, said in a statement on Saturday.

“To our Mobile County Public Schools families, I want to assure you that student safety is our first priority and ultimate concern above all others,” he said, adding that school officials would be working with the city to take measures “to keep anything like this from happening again.”