A suspect has finally been arrested after a shooting near the campus of Clark Atlanta University that left four students wounded and a community reeling.

Isaiah Williams, 21, reportedly turned himself in to police on Wednesday as a result of an arrest warrant that was issued.

Williams has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and criminal attempt to commit murder, WSBTV reports.

Williams is accused of firing into a crowd of at least 200 people and shooting two students from Spelman College and two from Clark Atlanta. One student was shot in the chest, one in the leg and bullets grazed the two other girls.

The students were identified by WSB as Erin Ennis, 18; Maia Williams-McLaren, 18; Elyse Spencer, 18; and Kia Thomas, 19.

The shooting happened at a college block party celebrating the end of new student orientation near the library which is shared by Clark Atlanta, Spelman and Morehouse students, according to police.

The shooting reportedly began after an argument broke out between two parties and someone opened fire, investigators said.

“It appears there were two separate groups that were targeting each other, and these people were just caught in the crossfire,” Atlanta police Capt. William Ricker told reporters at the time.

Police are still looking for an additional suspect in the case.