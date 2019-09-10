Lil Nas X’s got a BIG heart.

The rapper who made history with his hip/hop country hit “Old Town Road” gave back to a fan who loves his music. Lil Nas X stopped by stopped by the little boy’s hospital room at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta where the child was receiving treatment for sickle cell disease.

On Monday, Lil Nas X met up with 11-year-old Elijah and surprised him with his presence. Elijah told Nas X that he listens to his song when he’s feeling good. That was enough good news for Lil Nas who took pics with his little fan in his cowboy hat, WSBTV reports.

Elijah likes to dance to @LilNasX’s Old Town Road when he’s feeling good during treatment for his sickle cell disease. Today, this 11-year-old got to dance with Lil Nas X himself—famous “cowboy hat from Gucci” and all. pic.twitter.com/BersOu3yjw — Children’s (@childrensatl) September 9, 2019

We’re sure that moment is one Elijah will never forget, just like the incredible year Lil Nas X has been having.

The viral superstar’s “Old Town Road” smash became Billboard’s longest-running No. 1 single of all-time. He also came out as gay and experienced a warmer reception than he anticipated.

In response, many celebs ranging from Irv Gotti to Dwyane Wade to Tamar Braxton spoke out in support of the MC.

While Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, has shared his story online via his Twitter account, he has provided more insight on how coming out assisted his personal growth.

“Live your life to its fullest potential and don’t really care too much about what other people think of you. I used to say that cliché, but I never really lived by it, until now,” Nas X shared with the British edition of GQ Magazine in an interview.

“Since I came out, people have been coming up to me saying, ‘You’re making a way for us.”

And he’s making a way to be there for kids in need just like unlikely heroes do.