Jay Z isn’t the only person in the NFL making money moves. New England Patriots defensive end Michael Bennett is a walking example of money management as he detailed that he saves his NFL checks until the season is over.

Citing using a fixed budget to live, Bennett shared that he receives his payments from the team in physical checks opposed to direct deposit.

“I keep my checks until the end of the season to make sure I don’t spend any money. And then at the end of the season, I deposit it,” said Bennett to the Kneading Dough podcast.

Bennett shared budgeting and money management was picked up when he worked odd jobs through his childhood. To ensure that he has everything he needs currently, Bennett lives off previous money that he saved from earlier contracts. Through the end of this year, CNBC notes he has made $59 million in his pro career.

“I had different jobs, and I used to save my money to buy me and my brother’s school clothes,” Bennett said. “I worked at a water park, a grocery store and most of the time I was a lifeguard. I was a lifeguard for four years.”

Those early life skills Bennett carried with him during his stints across the NFL. In 2009, he decided to live in Seattle when he began his first tenure with the Seahawks. He would end up getting cut days later and played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which confirmed his desire to never commit to a city that will not be his permanent home.

“I was losing rent, and I couldn’t get none of my money back,” Bennett said.

This year is the first for Bennett as a member of the world champion Patriots after being traded after a 2018 season spent with the Philadelphia Eagles. In his career, Bennett has won a Super Bowl and selected to three straight Pro Bowls.