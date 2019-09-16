This past weekend, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Revolt Summit not only took over Atlanta, but also social media after an explosive moment between T.I. and Trump supporter, Candace Owens.

The two, along with rapper/activist Killer Mike and more were involved in a panel discussing the Black agenda, voting, and President Trump, moderated by Jeff Johnson. The conversation shifted to the racial tensions in America and how the “Make America Great Again” slogan has aided the issue.

“When you say ‘Make America Great Again,’ which period are we talking about?,” Tip asked Owens. “The period when women couldn’t vote, the period when we were hanging from trees, or the crack era? Which period in America are you trying to make America like again?”

Owens attempted to attribute the slogan to Ronald Reagan, which T.I. asked if it was generated during the crack era. Owens was unable to answer T.I.’s question and even attempted to deflect by stating America was one of the first nations to free slaves and adopt the practice from elsewhere, which received a litany of boos.

“Because you’re making light of the enslavement of people that look like us,” T.I. said in response to Owens questioning the audience’s negative reaction. “That ain’t nothing you breeze over.”

Owens would continue to state how she was not getting a fair response from the audience, which T.I. responded with “because you are starting with some bulls**t.”

Killer Mike decided to chime in providing commentary afterwards to TMZ details about what really went down between T.I. and Owens, stating it was the wrong issue.

“What y’all are seeing right now is free people arguing over what master to serve. The more proper course of action is to start creating their own agenda and goals while targeting owning a stake in your industry,” he said.

Alongside Killer Mike, T.I., and Owens were panel moderator Jeff Johnson, Trump advisor Katrina Pierson, and activists Steve Pargett and Tamika Mallory. The summit concluded on Sunday and will have another edition in Los Angeles October 24 weekend.

