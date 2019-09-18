Martin Luther King III has called for a boycott of the NFL until officials put blackballed quarterback Colin Kaepernick back on the field.

King spoke with TMZ Sports and said fans should opt out of watching the game. If they do, King believes the league would quickly sign the sidelined athlete turned activist.

“What would change it overnight is if the public decided, ‘Okay, we’re not going to watch,'” MLK III says.

“The industry did blackball him, which is not good,” MLK III said. “He certainly is one of the most talented quarterbacks even today, probably.”

Well a Montgomery Bus Boycott led by his iconic father certainly made all the difference for Black folks so we can see where MLK III is coming from.

According to the outlet, Ben Roethlisberger is out of Pittsburgh for the year. Saints star Drew Brees has a thumb injury. The Jets’ Sam Darnold, and backup, Trevor Siemian, are both out of the game too.

Kaepernick, MLK III believes, has a place on the field.

“There are times when you need strategic quarterbacks who have a proven record,” King III says. “And, certainly, Colin Kaepernick is one of those.”

The unforgettable Nike ad titled “Dream Crazy” featuring Colin Kaepernick won a Creative Arts Emmy on Sunday night.

The 71st Emmy Awards which doesn’t air until Sept. 22, started its ceremony Saturday and Sunday last week with the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kaepernick’s Nike ad won “Best Commercial.” Kaepernick, a former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, became an activist whose kneeling protest against racism in policing garnered widespread attention. About a year ago, Nike aired the commercial and launched a campaign poster with the call to “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt.”