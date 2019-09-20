It seems reality star and former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman is never out of the headlines for long, judging from recent reports that she now an adviser and confidante to imprisoned Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

Cohen began serving a three-year federal prison sentence in May for campaign violations and fraud. This past summer, people spotted Newman in upstate New York, visiting Cohen at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution, Page Six reports.

The pair have bonded over their disdain for Trump, according to the news organization. Newman departed the White House in December 2017 amid controversial claims that she was physically dragged from the White House after former Chief of Staff John Kelly ordered her to leave. Newman was director of communications for the Public Liaison Office.

“She apparently has taken on the role of his personal adviser/coach,” an unidentified source told Page Six.

The source added that Newman “is helping him get through this since they share a common disdain for the president.”

Newman visited some time around late June, Page Six reports the source said.

Says Cohen wasn’t the bad guy

Newman, 45, and Cohen, 53, go way back apparently. In an interview that aired on MSNBC in August 2018, Newman said she got to know Cohen when she was a contestant in 2004 on Trump’s NBC reality show “The Apprentice.”

“It’s really difficult for me to watch people try to demonize Michael Cohen when he was just doing what he was told,” Newman said in the interview.

Since her widely discussed exit from the White House, Manigault published Unhinged, a tell-all book about her time there.

The president filed a complaint against Newman in August 2018, saying she broke a promise of confidentiality when she published Unhinged. Trump claims that Newman should be fined “millions” for the alleged breach.

Newman has declined to comment on the legal action.