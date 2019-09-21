*Rihanna’s fans, affectionately called ‘Navy” had to shut Chris Brown down after he commented on her recent Instagram photo showing her modeling a look from her Savage X Fenty runway show which premiered on Amazon Prime yesterday.

“Be the first to have this and more pieces from the @savagexfenty show now on SAVAGEX.com,” Rihanna captioned the snap of posing in a sexy item from her lingerie collection.

It wasn’t long before her ex hit up the comments section to note that he wanted to be one of the props in the background of the photo.

“I wanna be the lamp,” Brown wrote — along with a smirking emoji face.

TheGrio previously reported, Rihanna debuted her Savage X Fenty lingerie line during New York Fashion Week, and she did not disappoint.

The Savage X Fenty Show was color, beauty, movement, music, dance, and most of all, sexiness. Rihanna and a group of dancers opened the show on mannequin-like pedestals with energetic movements and sexy poses.

The show is now available to stream on Amazon Prime, plus, the new line is available right now.

Meanwhile, RiRi’s’s Navy (the singer’s fanbase) were quick to slam Brown for his thirsty remark under a photo of her promoting the collection. Many fans would prefer she avoid him like a bill collector ever since their domestic violence incident before the 2009 Grammys.

Brown’s attack on his then girlfriend left her with visible contusions and bruises on her face. The “No Guidance” singer was sentenced to five years of probation and 180 days of community labor after pleading guilty to felony assault and making criminal threats.

“stay away from herrrr!!!!!” one person replied to Brown’s IG comment on Thursday. “YOU GOT SOMEGODD– NERVES,” commented another person. “GET OUT OF HERE,” said one individual. “LEAVE HER ALONE,” stated another person.

This isn’t the first time Brown was warned on social media by Rihanna fans to back up off their idol. Last November, he commented on another sexy IG pic of the Bajan beauty, and the Navy was not having it.