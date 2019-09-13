New York Fashion Week has come and almost gone, which means our favorite fashionistas have hit the cobblestoned streets of Manhattan and Brooklyn after attending the Spring-Summer 2020 shows.
While we’re already dreaming about next year’s biggest trends—white suits, peplums, and lime green everything—we’re also delighted that those of us without catwalk access can still be inspired by what’s on the ‘gram.
Here are 25 fashion influencers, who not only embody Black excellence, but also posses a unique fashion perspective. From top editors at Vogue and Harper’s BAZAAR to size-inclusive bloggers, these are the people pushing fashion forward for all the right reasons.
1Stephanie Yeboah
Blog: NerdAboutTown
IG: @nerdabouttown
Stephanie Yeboah‘s confidence is infectious. The London-based, body confidence advocate is a fashion influencer who has boldly rocked sexy lingerie in a park for a modeling job. Yeboah has carved a niche for herself in the fashion industry and is currently working on her debut non-fiction book. She’s a total girl boss with a killer sense of style, and a must-follow on IG.