New York Fashion Week has come and almost gone, which means our favorite fashionistas have hit the cobblestoned streets of Manhattan and Brooklyn after attending the Spring-Summer 2020 shows.

While we’re already dreaming about next year’s biggest trends—white suits, peplums, and lime green everything—we’re also delighted that those of us without catwalk access can still be inspired by what’s on the ‘gram.

Here are 25 fashion influencers, who not only embody Black excellence, but also posses a unique fashion perspective. From top editors at Vogue and Harper’s BAZAAR to size-inclusive bloggers, these are the people pushing fashion forward for all the right reasons.