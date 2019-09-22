The Fantastic Four is known as the first family of Marvel Comics, but the franchise has not always had great success in the box office.

But a reboot of the film series may be on the horizon, and could feature some new faces.

Read More: Cast of ‘Fantastic Four’ let loose with impromptu performance of Rihanna’s ‘BBHMM’

The buzz around the new film is that Marvel wants to cast a person of color as Mr. Fantastic, and allegedly the man for the job is Will Smith, according to WeGotThisCovered.

Although nothing is set in stone the idea of Mr.Fantastic being a person of color the conversation is exciting for many Black comic fans. Another possibility for the role is John Krasinski, who is not Black. But the decision has yet to be made by Marvel.

The official word on the plans and direction of the Fantastic Four are still up in the air. But according to WeGotThisCovered, at the Marvel company retreat movies like Phase 5 and others will be discussed and mapped out. They will also decide on who will play other characters in the film later.

Read More: Tessa Thompson to portray Marvel’s first LGBTQ superhero in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Names like Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen are said to be on the list of potentials for the character “The Thing”.

If Will Smith is selected for the role he would be coming off of a great momentum from playing the Genie in Disney’s Aladdin that debuted earlier this Spring. He’s proven to bring numbers to the box office with Aladdin raking in over $508 million while in theaters worldwide. This surpasses the original Aladdin from 1992 bringing in $472 million according to Forbes.

The last Fantastic Four film was released in 2015 only bringing in $1.6 million worldwide according to BoxOfficeMojo. The film series also released a Fantastic Four in 2007 and 2005.

Read More: Will Smith & Martin Lawrence are BACK in ‘Bad Boys For Life’ trailer

If Smith gets on board with Fantastic Four maybe he can bring fans to the theaters and boost Fantastic Four sales. What do you think?